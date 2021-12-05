PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of PetMed Express worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PETS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter valued at $2,475,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 86.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 43,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $27.08 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $551.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.55.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PETS. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetMed Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

