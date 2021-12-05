Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.