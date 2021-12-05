PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE PKO opened at $23.77 on Friday. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91.

Get PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund were worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified and closed-end management fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. The company was founded on November 30, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.