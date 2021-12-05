PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 23.0% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNI opened at $11.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.