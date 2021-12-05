Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $59.28

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.28, but opened at $57.20. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 140,935 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDD. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after buying an additional 2,685,114 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth about $195,382,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after buying an additional 1,656,165 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,366,000 after buying an additional 1,636,076 shares during the period. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

