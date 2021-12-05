Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 43,695 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CX. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.