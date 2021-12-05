Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $28.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

