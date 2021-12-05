Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 3,334 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after acquiring an additional 639,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $107.50 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

