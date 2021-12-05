Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 332 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.76. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

