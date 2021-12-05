Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,274,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,050 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eros STX Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESGC opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Eros STX Global Co. has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

