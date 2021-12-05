Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Pinnacle Bankshares stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.69. Pinnacle Bankshares has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $27.00.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 15.48%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

