Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $438,087.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $309,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 704,614 shares of company stock worth $37,502,608. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Pinterest stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

