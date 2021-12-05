Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 20th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $15.11 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $16.24.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.
Further Reading: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.