Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 20th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $15.11 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

