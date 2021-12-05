PIXEL (PXL) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.99 million and $4,045.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

