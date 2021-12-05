Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ PRCH traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $66,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,295. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

