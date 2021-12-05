Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $8.33 on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.