Powerledger Market Capitalization Reaches $190.91 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Powerledger has a market cap of $190.91 million and $25.58 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powerledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000844 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00038639 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.30 or 0.00217718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger's total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 463,136,097 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger .

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

