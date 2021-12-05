PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Short Interest Update

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,120,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 10,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in PPL by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of PPL by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 20,410 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $973,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.

PPL traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,498,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,207. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

