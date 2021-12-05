Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PGEN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.38.

PGEN stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Precigen has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $758.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 307,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and sold 260,684 shares valued at $1,237,394. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

