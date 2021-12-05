Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

PGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $758.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.28. Precigen has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. Analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 9,700 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,694.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 206,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $739,554.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and have sold 260,684 shares valued at $1,237,394. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Security LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,771,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 9,257,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,362,000 after purchasing an additional 156,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Precigen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after buying an additional 421,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 334,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Precigen by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 338,055 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

