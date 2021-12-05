Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 5,162 Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 23.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 152,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 20.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,931,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

LE stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

