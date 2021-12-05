Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $142,000 Stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,563 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Enzo Biochem worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $161.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.