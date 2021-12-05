Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 21.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 1,012,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after buying an additional 177,969 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 2,962.8% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 306,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 296,276 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $4,697,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 7.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 27.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SBEAU opened at $10.59 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

