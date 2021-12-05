Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 30,000 Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,887,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,272,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 141,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

ADMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

ADMS stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The company has a market cap of $376.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.82. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $25.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

