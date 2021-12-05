Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $189,000 Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORGO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

ORGO stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn purchased 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,000 shares of company stock worth $277,580. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

