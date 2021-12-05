Primecoin (XPM) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.80 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 195.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $1,093.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,720,221 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

