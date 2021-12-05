Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 13,650 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCO. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.72.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

