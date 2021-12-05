Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,964 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $206.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $128.60 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.24.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.