Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,938 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,456,000 after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 159,877 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $57.73 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $44.84 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.