Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 11,146 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of CCL opened at $17.20 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

