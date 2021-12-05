Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 31,776 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,776 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.79. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

