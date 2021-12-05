Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 311,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,011,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of XHB opened at $82.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.69.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.