Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PMCUF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Pro Medicus in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pro Medicus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Shares of PMCUF opened at $40.40 on Friday. Pro Medicus has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.