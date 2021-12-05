Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,860,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 21,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PROG opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. Progenity has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $7.86.

Get Progenity alerts:

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progenity will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

PROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Progenity in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens cut Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.