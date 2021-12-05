Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $507 million-$514 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.14 million.Progyny also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

Shares of PGNY traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 767,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,665. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $417,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,403 shares of company stock valued at $33,489,762 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.