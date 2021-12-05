Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

NYSE:PLD opened at $154.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.45. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $157.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

