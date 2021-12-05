ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Up 6.1%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shares rose 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.26 and last traded at $74.07. Approximately 4,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,134,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 275,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 40,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $1,552,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

