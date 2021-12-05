Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Provention Bio alerts:

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.32.

PRVB stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.84.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.