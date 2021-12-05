ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $114.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

