ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,768 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,400,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,968,000 after purchasing an additional 78,878 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 47,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 78,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

