ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 1,103 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.5% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $122.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.99 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.39.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

