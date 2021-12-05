ProVise Management Group LLC Has $8.53 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after buying an additional 125,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,174,000 after buying an additional 162,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

LOW stock opened at $248.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.31 and a 1-year high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

