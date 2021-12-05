ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 118.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHS opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.8103 per share. This is a boost from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.79%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

