ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 311 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 291,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,081 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

