Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BGAOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. Proximus has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $4.52.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

