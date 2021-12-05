PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Trading Up 5.2%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 1,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 41,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.