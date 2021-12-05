Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $353.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $325.00 to $353.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $328.15.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $335.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $340.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after buying an additional 423,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $81,466,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Public Storage by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,669,000 after purchasing an additional 260,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

