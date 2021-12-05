Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $375.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $350.00.

PSA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $328.15.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $335.34 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $340.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,466,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Public Storage by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

