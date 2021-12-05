PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $122.00. The stock had previously closed at $105.09, but opened at $101.52. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PVH shares last traded at $101.44, with a volume of 1,049 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

Get PVH alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 36.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average is $109.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.69%.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.