Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lowered by Analyst

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for NetApp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NTAP. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Amundi acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after acquiring an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

